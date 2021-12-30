Report: Colts WR Parris Campbell Returns to Practice Thursday

With two games left in the regular season, the Indianapolis Colts are getting healthy at the right time.

Wide receiver Parris Campbell returned to practice on Thursday, according to Jim Irsay. Campbell had missed the last couple of months with a foot injury that required surgery back in October.

Campbell, who wasn’t ‘officially’ listed on Indy’s injury report for Thursday’s practice, was very limited in his participation as the team has to determine whether they want to activate him from IR (Injured Reserve).

Head Coach Frank Reich described Campbell’s practice work as “field work” and stated the receiver “looked good.”

Parris Campbell returned to practice today. He's out there right now.. — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) December 30, 2021

This is a major step for Campbell as he looks to get back to in-game action for the first time since October. Through five games this season, Campbell had 10 receptions for 162 yards and 1 touchdown, which came against the Houston Texans back in Week 6.

Indy has primarily turned to wide receiver Ashton Dulin and running back Nyheim Hines to take on the same kind of roles Campbell would within their offense.

While both Dulin and Hines have been solid contributors in their roles, Campbell’s versatility and elite speed could provide a boost to the team’s receiving corps as the Colts look to make a playoff push for a second straight season.