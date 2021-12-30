Colts’ All-Time Franchise Great WR Reggie Wayne Named Pro Football HoF Class of 2022 Finalist

Indianapolis Colts franchise great wide receiver Reggie Wayne was named a Finalist for the third straight year for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, this time for the Class of 2022:

WR @ReggieWayne_17 has been selected as a Finalist for the HOF Class of 2022.#PFHOF22 | @Colts pic.twitter.com/EtBIjZVEfA — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) December 30, 2021

Among the 15 modern-era finalists named, Wayne may have to compete against the likes of Andre Johnson (1st year) and Torry Holt (8th) at wide receiver respectively for an induction into this year’s class. For what it’s worth, there’s been an inexplicable wide receiver ‘pecking order’ in years past, where each wideout has been forced to ‘pay their dues’ in waiting (except for Calvin Johnson last year and Randy Moss in 2018 as first-balloters).

As it stands, Wayne ranks all-time career-wise: 10th in receiving yards (14,345), 10th in receptions (1,070), 27th in touchdown receptions (82nd), as well as receiving all-time in the postseason: 6th in playoff receiving yards (1,254), 3rd in playoff receptions (93), and 9th in playoff touchdown receptions (9).

During his 14 seasons—all with the Colts, he was a Super Bowl XLI Champion, 6x Pro Bowler, First-Team NFL All-Pro, 2x 2nd-Team NFL All-Pro, NFL receiving yards leader, and Colts Ring of Honor member.

As for Wayne, he’s clearly taking his potential induction in stride:

Y'all just let me know what happens... Thanks in advance. — Reggie Wayne (@ReggieWayne_17) December 30, 2021

The Class of 2022 will be announced on NFL Honors night at 9 pm EST on February 10th, and Colts fans will certainly be keeping their fingers crossed on Wayne.

For Wayne, it should clearly be a matter of when—not if.

Perhaps the third time’s a charm.