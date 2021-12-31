Colts Madden-style player ratings — Week 17

The Madden ratings series is back for a 2nd season!!! In this series on Stampede Blue, I’m going to break down each player on a 50-100 Madden-style scale each week to help identify and illustrate which players are the best and most valuable players on the team. Please take note that these are current values and don’t take into account the value or future potential (or regression) of a player. Here is a breakdown of the tiers:

Tiers

95 to 100 — One of the 3 or 4 best players at his position in the NFL

90 to 94 — An elite, top 10 NFL player at his position in the NFL

85 to 89 — A borderline elite player who will make plenty of plays in each game

80 to 84 — An above-average starter

75 to 79 — An average starter

70 to 74 — An average starter who should only be used in small spurts

65 to 69 — A below-average starter and above-average backup

60 to 64 — An average backup

60 or below — A borderline roster player

Quarterbacks

Carson Wentz — 82 (+1)

Sam Ehlinger — 64

Running Backs

Jonathan Taylor — 98

Nyheim Hines — 81

Marlon Mack — 76

Deon Jackson — 63

Wide Receivers

Michael Pittman Jr — 87

T.Y. Hilton — 79

Zach Pascal — 73

Ashton Dulin — 72

Michael Strachan — 67

Dezmon Patmon — 64

Parris Campbell — 73 (Injured Reserve)

Tight Ends

Jack Doyle — 80

Mo Alie-Cox — 79

Kylen Granson — 69

Offensive Line

Quenton Nelson — 97

Braden Smith — 84 (+2)

Ryan Kelly — 78

Mark Glowinski — 76

Chris Reed — 75 (+1)

Eric Fisher — 71 (+1)

Matt Pryor — 70 (+1)

Danny Pinter — 69 (+1)

Will Fries — 63

Julien Davenport — 62

Defensive Line

DeForest Buckner — 97

Grover Stewart — 88 (-1)

Kwity Paye — 82

Al-Quadin Muhammed — 72

Taylor Stallworth — 71

Dayo Odeyingbo — 70

Kemoko Turay — 70

Isaac Rochell — 68

Ben Banogu — 67

Antwaun Woods — 66

Tyquan Lewis — 77 (Injured Reserve)

Linebackers

Darius Leonard — 99

Bobby Okereke — 82 (+1)

Zaire Franklin — 73

E.J. Speed — 69 (-2)

Matthew Adams — 64

Jordan Glasgow — 63 (Injured Reserve)

Secondary

Kenny Moore III — 91

Khari Willis — 78

Xavier Rhodes — 77 (-1)

Rock Ya-Sin — 76

George Odum — 73 (+3)

Isaiah Rodgers — 72

TJ Carrie — 69

Andrew Sendejo — 67

Josh Jones — 67

Jahleel Addae — 65 (+1)

Julian Blackmon — 79 (Injured Reserve)

Special Teams

Rigoberto Sanchez — 85

Luke Rhodes — 78

Michael Badgley — 77 (-1)

Rodrigo Blankenship — 79 (Injured Reserve)

Biggest Risers

George Odum

Odum can play and he is a good starter in spurts. He was always around the ball against the Cards and makes great plays on the field. He allowed no big plays in coverage and had no missed tackles in the run game. He is a good, reliable player who should continue to get starter snaps.

Braden Smith

Smith had a flawless game and has been great the last few weeks on the right side of the line. He has been great in the run game, and has allowed no pressures in the pass game. He is proving to be worth his lofty contract.

Biggest Fallers

EJ Speed

Speed isn’t bad, but he’s not ready to be an every play starter. He misses tackles, he’s out of position and he’s late to react to the ball. The potential is there, but he’s a big liability in coverage and allowed several catches against the Cards.

No Second Player this Week