Colts Activate S Jahleel Addae and RB Marlon Mack From Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Indianapolis Colts get two more players back from the Reserve/COVID-19 list as they activated safety Jahleel Addae and running back Marlon Mack on Friday morning.

We have activated S Jahleel Addae and RB Marlon Mack from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/sL8qpQUSxP — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 31, 2021

In six games played this season, Mack has 28 rushes for 101 yards. Addae has played more of a backup role as the veteran safety has 13 combined (10 solo) and 3 assisted on the season.

Now that both Addae and Mack have returned, the Colts currently have four players left on the COVID-19 list, including quarterback Carson Wentz, cornerback T.J. Carrie, linebacker Malik Jefferson and right tackle Braden Smith.

There are also three players on practice squad/COVID-19 list, including quarterback James Morgan, tight end Eli Wolf and cornerback Chris Wilcox.

Indy’s depth has been tested over the last few weeks, so getting two quality players back in Mack and Addae could help the team moving forward, if needed. With the new 5-day quarantine protocols in place, the Colts could also get other players on the list back before Sunday’s home against the Las Vegas Raiders.