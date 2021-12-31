Colts News: Are the Colts built for playoff success?

Are The Colts Built For Playoff Success? | 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

Are The Colts Built For Playoff Success?

Colts Mailbag: AFC Playoff Scenarios & Potential Opponents, Parris Campbell's Return, Jonathan Taylor's MVP Odds

Ahead of Sunday's final 2021 regular season home game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Colts fans had questions about a number of topics ranging from potential playoff scenarios to how Frank Reich could work Parris Campbell back into the offense if he's act

How T.Y. Hilton Is Making A Massive Impact On 2021 Colts On And Off The Field

T.Y. Hilton has 20 catches for 247 yards with two touchdowns in eight games this season, but the 32-year-old's impact on the Colts extends well beyond his stats.

Colts Notebook: Camp reps helped Taylor adjust behind makeshift O-line | Sports | heraldbulletin.com

If there’s an upside to the injury spree the Colts suffered throughout August, it’s the unexpected reps many reserve players received with the first team.

The grieving remains for Ryan and Emma Kelly. Their infant daughter, Mary Kate, died on Dec. 17 and was buried four days later.

After burying his infant daughter, Ryan Kelly returned to the Colts this week to find a team waiting with open arms and full hearts.

Ryan Kelly's Statement On Loss, Grief And Thankfulness

Colts center Ryan Kelly on Thursday read a statement on the loss of his daughter, Mary Kate, earlier this month.

One of the most prolific wide receivers in Indianapolis Colts and NFL history is one of the 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022.

Wayne is a finalist for the third consecutive year.

The Colts made the roster moves Thursday.

Three more Indianapolis Colts players have been activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, including linebacker Darius Leonard.

The Colts are hopeful Carson Wentz will clear COVID protocols in time to play Sunday against the Raiders. If not, the team has confidence rookie backup Sam Ehlinger will rise

Ehlinger has played just 18 garbage-time snaps this season. Is he really ready to start for the Colts on Sunday?

Ryan Kelly returns to the Colts, gives needed perspective after daughter's death – The Athletic

The Pro Bowl center spoke to the media for the first time since he and his wife suffered an unimaginable loss.

Depth for days: A look at the lesser-known Colts who have shined in recent weeks – The Athletic

Players such as E.J. Speed, Chris Reed and Dezmon Patmon aren't exactly household names, but they've stepped up for Indy in recent weeks.

Colts center Ryan Kelly returns after death of infant daughter

Kelly returned to the Colts on Wednesday after dealing with the tragic loss of his infant daughter, Mary Kate.

Sam Ehlinger has spent 16 weeks so far learning how to be a backup quarterback again. If needed, he'll fill in for Carson Wentz by being himself.

What is the best moment of the 2021 season?



We’ll start:pic.twitter.com/5hzXQ2K8Qm — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) December 31, 2021