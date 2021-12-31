Colts Injury Report: LT Fisher, OG Glowinski and TE Doyle All QUESTIONABLE

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Friday injury report for Week 17 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game.

Safety Andrew Sendejo has been ruled OUT for the Colts game on Sunday against the Raiders. Sendejo has been unable to practice for two weeks due to a concussion. Expect George Odum to fill in for him next to Khari Willis.

Left tackle Eric Fisher has been ruled as QUESTIONABLE for the Colts game on Sunday against the Raiders. Fisher has been unable to practice all week but did take part in the stretching period of practice today. If Fisher is unable to play in Sunday then Coach Frank Reich has said offensive tackle Matt Pryor will fill in at left tackle.

Tight end Jack Doyle has been ruled as QUESTIONABLE for the Colts game on Sunday against the Raiders. With Doyle being a full participant today at practice it gives him a good shot to play on Sunday. However, if he is unable to go expect a big dose of Mo Alie-Cox and Kylen Granson on Sunday.

Offensive guard Mark Glowinski has been ruled as QUESTIONABLE for the Colts game on Sunday against the Raiders. Glowinski has recently been activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 list so seeing him limited at practice today with an illness is cause for concern. If Glowinski is unable to play on Sunday then expect Chris Reed to play in place of him.