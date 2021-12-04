Colts Active S Khari Willis From IR; Place C Ryan Kelly on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Indianapolis Colts activated safety Khari Willis from IR Saturday afternoon, meaning he’ll play for the first time in several weeks against the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Getting Willis back Sunday is huge for a Colts’ secondary that has struggled heavily in his absence. In the games he’s started this season, Willis has 40 combined tackles, 13 solo tackles, 1.5 sacks and 2 interceptions.

Additionally, the Colts also placed center Ryan Kelly on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, according to Ian Rapoport.

The #Colts placed C Ryan Kelly on the COVID-19 list, while activating S Khari Willis. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 4, 2021

With Kelly out for Sunday’s game at Houston, second-year center Danny Pinter will likely get the start, according to Kevin Bowen, a Colts’ writer for 1075 The Fan.

As Bowen mentions, Kelly is the first Colts player to miss a game because of COVID, so we’ll have to see what adjustments the team/offense makes without their Pro Bowl center in the starting lineup.

Missing Kelly certainly isn’t ideal, as he’s played 792 offensive snaps and only surrendered three sacks on the season as well.

Indy’s offensive line should still have the upper hand against a mediocre Houston defense that ranks 31st against the run and 20th against the pass.