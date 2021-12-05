Colts vs Texans Week 13: Game Time, TV Schedule, Radio Info, and More

The Indianapolis Colts head to Houston to play a struggling Texans team. T.Y. Hilton has had a down season and fought through multiple injuries but he seems to always be at his best in NRG Stadium. The Colts are favored to win the game and to take a 7-6 overall record into their Week 14 bye.
Houston has dealt with additional complexity lading up to this game with non-COVID illnesses forcing the team to hold virtual team meetings and keeping some of their biggest playmakers away from the team. It will be worth monitoring Sunday which of those players is able to take the field and if it impacts their effectiveness.
The Colts have to be looking forward to keeping things rolling on the offensive side of the ball. Since early November, the Colts have been leading the NFL in scoring offense. They’ve been one of the top scoring offenses in the NFL since things started to come together after Week 4. The Texans have a poor run defense and the Colts have the best running back in the NFL.
Don’t be surprised to see the Colts make a statement against a divisional opponent on Sunday afternoon.
Here’s how to catch this week’s action.
Game Time
1:00 PM EDT Sunday, December 5th
Location
- NRG Stadium
- NRG Pkwy, Houston, TX 77054
- Capacity: 72,220
TV Channel
- Channel: CBS
- Play-by-Play: Greg Gumbel
- Color Analyst: Adam Archuleta
- Sideline: AJ Ross
Radio
93.5 & 107.5 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM.
- Play-by-Play: Matt Taylor
- Color Analyst: Rick Venturi
- Sideline: Larra Overton
Odds
According to DraftsKings Sportsbook, the Colts are 9.5-point favorites.
Referee Assignment
Ron Torbert
Enemy Blog
