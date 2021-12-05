Colts’ Injury Report, Week 13: DT DeForest Buckner Active; RB Marlon Mack, DE Ben Banogu, Others Inactive

The Indianapolis Colts released their inactive list ahead of Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.

Among those inactive are running back Marlon Mack, tackle Julien Davenport, defensive end Ben Banogu and wide receiver Mike Strachan.

Additionally, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, who hyperextended his knee against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12, is active and will play Sunday, according to Zak Keefer, a writer for The Athletic.

Colts DT DeForest Buckner hyperextended his knee last Sunday, but will play today in Houston. Never missed a start to injury since joining the Colts last season. pic.twitter.com/Uj1k2zDTUx — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) December 5, 2021

Even Buckner himself was very confident in his status prior to Sunday’s game. When asked about his status earlier in the week, Buckner said, “I plan on playing this Sunday.”

It should also be noted that Buckner has never missed a start with the Colts since being traded to the team back in 2020.

One other important note is that the team will also be without starting center Ryan Kelly Sunday, who was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday afternoon. Second-year center Danny Pinter is expected to start in place of Kelly.

Finally, Indy’s secondary also gets safety Khari Willis back after he missed the last several weeks with a calf strain. Willis’ return is a major boost to the Colts’ secondary that struggled without him in the starting lineup.

The Colts will be looking to take care of business against the Texans and get to 7-6 on the season before their Week 14 bye.