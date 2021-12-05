Week 13 Highlights- Colts vs. Texans

Overview
Things started well and they ended well for our Indianapolis Colts. A 31-0 dismantling of any NFL team is always a good sign. Today the Colts did what good teams are supposed to do: dominate bad teams. Let’s take a look at some of the biggest plays of the day.
First Quarter
Kenny Moore had a great first half
GIVE KENNY MOORE AN EXTENSION BEFORE HALFTIME!— Chris Shepherd (@NFLscheme) December 5, 2021
Way to start the game #ForTheShoe#Colts#Texans#INDvsHOU
via CBS pic.twitter.com/frnF2pMd1Q
This happened on the first play of the game. Kenny Moore is a special player.
Nyheim Hines had a few nice plays, himself
Fancy footwork from Nyheim Hines#Colts#ForTheShoe#Texans#INDvsHOU— Chris Shepherd (@NFLscheme) December 5, 2021
via CBS pic.twitter.com/b7MxbH7NaC
Hines ran three times for 24 yards and he caught three passes for 32 yards. Any guy that averages 11 yards per touch, is a good guy to have around.
Frank Reich didn’t care if everyone knew Jonathan Taylor was running this one
TOUCHDOWN JONATHAN TAYLOR!— Chris Shepherd (@NFLscheme) December 5, 2021
This was way too easy, which I really like. #Colts#ForTheShoe#Texans#INDvsHOU
via CBS pic.twitter.com/MOufK4AeqA
Taylor took the snap and got in for six.
Kenny giving us more
Winning football games is a lot easier when Kenny Moore creates a turnover every series he's on the field!#Colts#ForTheShoe#Texans#INDvsHOU— Chris Shepherd (@NFLscheme) December 5, 2021
via CBS pic.twitter.com/99p2SY7N1t
Kenny Moore knocked this one loose and the Colts defense had another turnover.
Taylor is so good at football
Man this guy is fun to watch. #Colts#ForTheShoe#Texans#INDvsHOU— Chris Shepherd (@NFLscheme) December 5, 2021
via CBS pic.twitter.com/2KCqYjuICl
Not a lot of guys out there that can do these kinds of things.
Second Quarter
Ashton Dulin playing really good football
Ashton Dulin should be a pro bowl special teamer if there ever was one. #Colts#ForTheShoe#Texans#INDvsHOU— Chris Shepherd (@NFLscheme) December 5, 2021
via CBS pic.twitter.com/YYdSi7918q
This wasn’t the only great play Dulin made on the day.
The Colts defense came away from this one with four sacks
Colts edge rush gets home.#Colts#ForTheShoe#Texans#INDvsHOU— Chris Shepherd (@NFLscheme) December 5, 2021
via CBS pic.twitter.com/rZioinRWrU
No one should believe the Colts pass rush problems have been solved, this Texans offensive line is not good right now, especially at tackle.
I haven’t been as entertained by a two yard run since Edge was in town
This is an insanely impressive two yard run. #Colts#ForTheShoe#Texans#INDvsHOU— Chris Shepherd (@NFLscheme) December 5, 2021
via CBS pic.twitter.com/k4ByXIA8Ji
The Indy offense gave Taylor a massive workload in the first half.
One of his longest of the day
Taylor with another nice run#Colts#ForTheShoe#Texans#INDvsHOU— Chris Shepherd (@NFLscheme) December 5, 2021
via CBS pic.twitter.com/h2GTmxL4vi
In the first half Jonathan Taylor had 19 carries for 67 yards, good for 3.53 yards per carry. Frank Reich called the game many Colts fans asked for last week and the results were less than great early on.
Dulin’s other big play
ASHTON DULIN!#Colts#ForTheShoe#Texans#INDvsHOU— Chris Shepherd (@NFLscheme) December 5, 2021
via CBS pic.twitter.com/o3YeHDaIH4
Ashton Dulin has come on recently as a receiver, even though he only had one catch for two yards, it was a really impressive catch.
Another sack
This Texans offense is rough... Colts rush gets home again.#Colts#ForTheShoe#Texans#INDvsHOU— Chris Shepherd (@NFLscheme) December 5, 2021
via CBS pic.twitter.com/tqIoeXOSVq
The Colts defense only allowed 48 yards in the first half, the Colts had a bad first half on offense and still took a 14 point lead into the break.
Third Quarter
The Texans rush defense loosened up in the second half
Taylor's 20th run of the game goes for a nice gain.#Colts#ForTheShoe#Texans#INDvsHOU— Chris Shepherd (@NFLscheme) December 5, 2021
via CBS pic.twitter.com/PBipa4YGbX
Michael Pittman Jr had the quietest 110 total yard game I can remember
MPJ with another nice play#Colts#ForTheShoe#Texans#INDvsHOU— Chris Shepherd (@NFLscheme) December 5, 2021
via CBS pic.twitter.com/CzBKFpd2to
MPJ had six catches and two rushes for 110 total yards on the day. The Colts young WR1 is having a great season.
Carson Wentz had a good day, too
What a throw, what a catch!#Colts#ForTheShoe#Texans#INDvsHOU— Chris Shepherd (@NFLscheme) December 5, 2021
via CBS pic.twitter.com/pNmcHZo7hm
Wentz’s numbers, 16 for 22 for 158 yards and a touchdown don’t look amazing in the box score but he did everything his team needed him to do and made a couple of eye popping throws, including this one to Nyheim Hines.
Taylor is just on a different level than everyone else
JONATHAN TAYLOR TOUCHDOWNS!#Colts#ForTheShoe#Texans#INDvsHOU— Chris Shepherd (@NFLscheme) December 5, 2021
via CBS pic.twitter.com/4iZycTsstr
This just looks so easy.
Someone check on Nyheim
"I don't care about my life"— Chris Shepherd (@NFLscheme) December 5, 2021
-Nyheim Hines#Colts#ForTheShoe#Texans#INDvsHOU
via CBS pic.twitter.com/OxmI0KS3Ef
I don’t post that many highlights from Colts opponents but this one was wild.
Wentz again
What a beautiful throw and catch... again.#Colts#ForTheShoe#Texans#INDvsHOU— Chris Shepherd (@NFLscheme) December 5, 2021
via CBS pic.twitter.com/OuKlL6yFCO
Wentz fit this ball in and MPJ went up and got it. A great play all around.
Fourth Quarter
Right on cue
MPJ with the end around#Colts#ForTheShoe#Texans#INDvsHOU— Chris Shepherd (@NFLscheme) December 5, 2021
via CBS pic.twitter.com/7sQE3Syimf
MPJ once again.
Kemoko Turay has a last name that I struggle to spell
Nice day for Kemoko Turray#Colts#ForTheShoe#Texans#INDvsHOU— Chris Shepherd (@NFLscheme) December 5, 2021
via CBS pic.twitter.com/IVagHZ0TCG
And this was his first sack of the day.
Kylen Granson is earning more opportunity with plays like this one
Hey @ColtsGuy505 check out Granson on this one!— Chris Shepherd (@NFLscheme) December 5, 2021
Great block(s) down the field from the rook.#Colts#ForTheShoe#Texans#INDvsHOU
via CBS pic.twitter.com/N6cZRHbw5e
Granson blocked two different Texans defenders and got in the way of a third. Rookie tight ends almost never produce at a high level but seeing his development this season should give Colts coaches and fans high hopes for what he can do next season.
The Colts 2’s and 3’s saw the field plenty
Deon Jackson! First career TD for the UDFA. Love to see it. #Colts#ForTheShoe#Texans#INDvsHOU— Chris Shepherd (@NFLscheme) December 5, 2021
via CBS pic.twitter.com/SOBESh4dA9
Rookie Deon Jackson got in for six which was the first touchdown of his young career. The third team back ran hard and showed a lot in the fourth quarter.
At least I spelled his name right, this time
Have a day Turay!#Colts#ForTheShoe#Texans#INDvsHOU— Chris Shepherd (@NFLscheme) December 5, 2021
via CBS pic.twitter.com/cvfyIulcR2
Kemoko Turay pulled down his second sack.
A great win for the Indianapolis Colts
The first #Colts road shutout since 1994.— Chris Shepherd (@NFLscheme) December 5, 2021
31-0 is a great way to kick off the bye week. #ForTheShoe#Texans#INDvsHOU
via CBS pic.twitter.com/Ws3JS4QW7t
The Colts played well and head into their bye with a great performance.
Final Thoughts For The Week
The Colts 2's are moving the ball against the Texans 1's. #Colts fans should enjoy the win, but let's not go crazy. This Texans team is very lucky to have 2 wins. #ForTheShoe#Texans#INDvsHOU— Chris Shepherd (@NFLscheme) December 5, 2021
via CBS
The rest of the Colts schedule is going to be a challenge. Their next three games are against the New England Patriots, the Arizona Cardinals and the Las Vegas Raiders. All three games are going to be tough to win for this Colts team.
Either way, Hard Knocks should be a lot of fun to watch this week.
Go Colts
