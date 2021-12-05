Week 13 Post Game Wrap

After each Colts game, I sit down and explain why the Colts won or lost and who they play next. This week, the Colts went on the road to their second home and shut the Texans out, the first road shutout for the Colts since 1992! Gotta leave the party early, though, if you’re me. The red-hot New England Patriots are coming to town next week. Thank goodness it’s not a Playoff game because I don’t think this team is ready for Playoff Belichick! Go Colts!