Reich’s best/worst decisions: Week 13 @Texans

Getting MPJ involved

Michael Pittman Jr. had been in a bit of a slump over the past couple of weeks, and it looked like Reich really wanted to get MPJ going in order to break out of said slump before the most important stretch of games of the season. The Colts’ #1 receiver not only had a team-high 8 targets but also had two carries for 33 yards. Other than Pittman, no other Colts’ receiver has been productive this season, so getting him going is very important.

Keeping Tyrod Taylor contained

Tyrod Taylor has been good for the Texans this season, and, when healthy, he has been able to give the Texans’ offense a few good plays here and there each game to put some points on the board. Matt Eberflus dialed up the perfect game plan against the mobile quarterback, managing to limit the short passes and keeping him in the pocket. Taylor never looked comfortable, and the connection with his receivers was clearly not there. In the end, the Texans’ veteran quarterback finished the game completing just 5/13 passes for 45 yards and an interception before being benched for Davis Mills.

Not letting the Texans get into the game

This game was never truly in doubt, as the Colts have just way more talent than the Texans, and are also much healthier. In the end, Reich just needed to be patient and let the game develop, and there was no way that the Colts were coming out of Houston with a loss. The Colts just managed their business, and they limited stupid turnovers while never allowing the Texans offense to get into a rhythm. Now, Indy is heading into the bye week in good spirits, ready to rest up and prepare for a key game against the New England Patriots.

Worst Decisions

Vacant

Colts won 31-0, so there are no meaningful things to fault Reich for. Perhaps giving Taylor so many touches after the game was essentially over was not the smartest choice, considering the Colts’ entire offense depends on the guy. Perhaps he could have benched Eric Fisher in order to at least try out Matt Pryor at left tackle to see if he is any better (not like he can be any worse). In the end, just a very good game by Reich, and the Colts are once again above .500.