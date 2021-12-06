Monday Morning Awards: Week 13 Colts at Texans

MVP of the Game: Jonathan Taylor/Defense

While it was not the flashiest game for Jonathan Taylor, he still managed to get over 140 yards and 2 touchdowns. JT was the soul of the Colts’ offense on Sunday, getting over 30 touches on the day, on a game where no other player got more than 6. The entire defense also takes home the award, as they just never allowed the Texans to get anything going on offense. Just 9 first downs, 141 total net yards, and 2 turnovers. Matt Eberflus and his unit just executed the game plan perfectly.

Dud of the Game (The Grigsy): Eric Fisher

Fisher once again was the weakest link in the offensive line, and it was not even close. While he does a good job in the running game, he is just way too much of a liability in pass protection, and Wentz was under pressure from the left side on seemingly every single pass attempt. After the bye, the Colts will face Matthew Judon (Pats), Chandler Jones (Cardinals), Josh Allen (Jags), and Maxx Crosby (Raiders). If the Colts continue rolling out Fisher there as if he is still a decent tackle, then Wentz is about to get destroyed. With the bye, maybe the Colts should start trying out Matt Pryor at that spot.

Best Play of the Game: Kenny Moore’s first play interception

Kenny Moore, one of the most underrated players in the league with spectacular catch early. pic.twitter.com/WtcSeAUDXt — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 5, 2021

On the first play of the game and Kenny Moore already sets the tone for the shutout with an impressive sideline catch for the interception. Kenny definitely deserves to reach his first Pro Bowl, and he even said it would mean a lot for him, so make sure to go out and cast that vote.

Worst Play of the Game: Vacant

Colts won 31-0, there are no truly bad plays. Michael Badgley missed his first kick in a Colts’ uniform but it’s not like that had any sort of impact in the course of the game. I just hope that the missed kick does not open the door once again for Blankenship, there is just something about him that I don’t trust.

Best Position Group: Secondary

The only Texans’ receiver on the stat sheet was Brandin Cooks, who had 3 catches for 38 yards. Other than that, the secondary had their best game of the season so far. Rock Ya-Sin did not see a single ball thrown his way, Kenny allowed just 2 catches on 6 targets, while forcing two turnovers, and Rodgers/Rhodes allowed just 1 catch on 7 targets. Safety Khari Willis also had a solid game returning from his injury, with 5 tackles and a pass deflection.

Unsung Hero: Al-Quadin Muhammad/Kemoko Turay

I have been AQM’s biggest hater over the past weeks, and I still believe he should not be getting any sort of meaningful snaps on a team that has playoff aspirations, but against the Texans, he was at least productive. Muhammad was the best Colts’ edge rusher on Sunday, racking up 2 sacks and a hit. Kemoko Turay was also impressive, adding two sacks.

Rookie of the Week: Deon Jackson

Sure, it was in garbage time when the game was already over, but it was really cool to see UDFA Deon Jackson get his first career touchdown. Kudos to him!