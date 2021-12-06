Colts Sign Former Jets QB James Morgan to Practice Squad; Waive WR Isaiah McKoy

On Monday, the Indianapolis Colts signed quarterback James Morgan and waived wide receiver Isaiah McKoy from the practice squad in corresponding roster moves.

Originally a 2020 4th round pick of the New York Jets, the 6’4”, 229 pound quarterback, Morgan, was a trendy prospect coming out of Florida International.

He’s since spent time with the Carolina Panthers (2021), Pittsburgh Steelers (2021), and Jets again (2021) before joining the Colts.

Having transferred from Bowling Green to FIU, Morgan was the 2018 Conference USA Newcomer of the Year, when he completed 213 of 326 passes (65.3%) for 2,727 passing yards, 26 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions for the Golden Panthers during 12 starts.

He played in the 2020 East-West Shrine Game.

Morgan was closely linked to the Colts ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft, but Indianapolis elected to select now waived quarterback (and current Seattle Seahawk) Jacob Eason instead.

Blessed with a live arm, but having demonstrated mechanical and ‘touch on throws’ shortcomings, Morgan remains a developmental young quarterback. Perhaps he could eventually become a useful backup for Indianapolis in time.