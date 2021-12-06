‘J.T. for MVP’: Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Continues to Break Records and Tackles—as the Award’s Frontrunner

Indianapolis Colts 2nd-year running back Jonathan Taylor appears to be a ‘man on a mission’ this season, as he’s arguably the leading candidate to become the NFL’s 2021 MVP:

Jonathan Taylor is now the first player in NFL history to have a TD in 10 straight games before his 23rd birthday



HOF Eric Dickerson was the previous youngest player in NFL history to score a TD in 10 straight games (he did so in 1983 at age 23)@Colts — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) December 5, 2021

With 2 TDs, @JayT23 (28 touchdowns) would join Hall of Famers Edgerrin James, Curtis Martin and Earl Campbell as well as Billy Sims as the only players to reach 30 career TDs in 28 or fewer games played.@Colts | #ForTheShoe | #INDvsHOU



@VUMChealth pic.twitter.com/lCvhWxuXwG — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) December 5, 2021

Name any impressive running back stat, and there’s a strong likelihood that Taylor is among the league’s leaders this season:

Jonathan Taylor is UNFAIR pic.twitter.com/QOFaucfe3h — PFF (@PFF) December 6, 2021

Jonathan Taylor and Javonte Williams are on another level pic.twitter.com/DEaYzscMei — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) December 6, 2021

Taylor was once again a force to be reckoned with in Sunday’s blowout win against the Houston Texans, rushing 32 times for 143 rushing yards (4.5 ypc. avg.) and 2 rushing touchdowns.

He now has 241 carries for 1,348 rushing yards (5.6 ypc. avg.) and 16 rushing touchdowns, which seem like superb end-of-season stats—but then one has to remember that there are still 4 games left (although including an extra game this regular season and going forward).

For perspective, Taylor leads the league in carries, rushing yards, and touchdowns, and is 6th in rushing yards per carry average—with a heavy, heavy workload, but demonstrating no signs of slowing down nearing the finish line. (He also leads the league in 20+ and 40+ yard runs with ten and three respectively).

During 2021, where no elite quarterback has necessarily had a truly MVP caliber season, if there was a year aberration for a running back to steal the league’s top individual honor, this may very well be it again (as former Minnesota Vikings great Adrian Peterson was the last non-quarterback positional player to do so way back in 2012).

As it stands, Taylor remains red hot down the stretch and could carry the Colts into the 2021 AFC playoffs late during his breakout sophomore campaign.

In a league loaded with big names ... names like Brady, Rodgers, Mahomes, he’s been the star among stars—as his has so far shined the brightest.

M-V-P!

M-V-P!