PFF Provides Colts CB Kenny Moore II the ‘Highest’ Praise Following his Heroics in Houston

According to PFF, their advanced grading metrics matched everyone’s eyeballs, as Indianapolis Colts’ standout cornerback Kenny Moore II was their highest graded cornerback—following his Week 13 heroics during the Colts’ convincing win against the Houston Texans on Sunday:

The highest-graded CB in Week 13



Kenny Moore ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/mpssAXlZg9 — PFF (@PFF) December 6, 2021

In fact, Moore was not only the highest graded cornerback, but had the second highest overall grade of any NFL player on Sunday given by PFF—cornerback or not.

Moore finished with 4 tackles (3 solo), 2 passes defensed, a forced fumble, and this impressive interception—which kicked things off quite well for the Colts:

Kenny Moore II makes a spectacular sideline catch for an interception on the first play of the game! @KennyKennyMoe3



: #INDvsHOU on CBS

: NFL app pic.twitter.com/cJfhGVeCW8 — NFL (@NFL) December 5, 2021

Specifically in coverage, via PFF, he was targeted 6 times for 2 receptions (33.3% reception rate), 17 passing yards, an interception, a pass breakup, and an allowed NFL passer rating of just *checks notes* 2.8 (yikes!) against the Texans.

On the season, the shutdown slot cornerback has 77 tackles (62 solo), 4 tackles for loss, 4 interceptions, 11 passes defensed, a forced fumble, and a sack during 13 starts. He’s been targeted 90 times for 63 receptions (70.0% reception rate), 597 receiving yards (9.5 yards per reception), 3 touchdowns, 4 interceptions, and a surrendered passer rating of 80.6.

Whether there’s a slot positional designation or not, Moore is well deserving of Pro Bowl recognition, as he’s consistently been one of the best players as the cornerback position.

Darius Leonard: "Kenny Moore isn't getting enough credit right now." Preach. @KennyKennyMoe3 #ProBowlVote — Charlie Clifford (@cliffWISH8) December 5, 2021

To diminish his star play because of his natural slot position does Moore a major disservice (and the increasing importance of the inside coverage position as a whole), as he constantly makes a huge impact on the field for the Colts given his versatility, sticky coverage, and sure tackling on the field.

In fact, Moore not only deserves a shot on the NFL’s ‘all-star game roster’, but perhaps a future nod on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ following his elite end zone celebration on Sunday:

.@KennyKennyMoe3 could be a Pro Bowler just for his dancing abilities. #Colts pic.twitter.com/Qw6xVk6mSv — Brett Bensley (@brettbensley) December 6, 2021

If only Moore could get his well-overdue and earned recognition as a star though.

Put him in the Pro Bowl finally, please.