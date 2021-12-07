Matchups to watch revisited: Week 13 Colts at Texans

T.Y. Hilton vs. His Favorite Opponent

In what probably will be his final matchup against the Texans in Houston, Hilton could not recapture the magic he had in prior matchups. The Ghost finished the game with just two catches for 22 yards and was just not a factor in the game. I am not complaining at all, but it would have been nice to see Reich forcing some balls to Hilton to pad his stat sheet.

DeForest Buckner vs. Justin Britt

In the end, it was not Justin Morrissey who played center, but Justin Britt, who returned from IR against the Colts. Buckner had a solid game, getting two pressures on just 22 rushes and also being important in the running game. No interior defensive linemen had a big game, but Buckner/Stewart performed like themselves.

Kwity Paye vs. Tytus Howard/Charlie Heck

Surprisingly, it was not Kwity Paye who was the best Colts’ edge rusher on Sunday, as AQM and Kemoko Turay got all the flashes. Paye seems to be going through the typical inconsistencies a rookie edge rusher faces, as more consistency should be expected from him next season.

Eric Fisher vs. Jonathan Greenard

Yet another rough outing for Eric Fisher, who was outmatched by both Jonathan Greenard and Jacob Martin. Fisher allowed 3 pressures on 25 pass-blocking reps, and seemingly the only times the Texans were able to pressure Wentz without blitzing it came from the left side of the line. With matchups against elite pass rushers on the horizon, the Colts will need to do something about the left tackle situation.

Colts’ tight ends vs. Texans’ linebackers

The Colts’ offense revolved around Jonathan Taylor, as he got 75%+ of the touches on offense. The tight ends were not as involved as I had expected, as they had just three combined catches for 19 yards. As for the snap share, Doyle got 42 snaps, MAC got 31, and Granson got 30.