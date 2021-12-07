Colts News: Colts need to savor bye then ‘hit the ground running’ for playoff push

Indianapolis Colts need to savor bye then 'hit the ground running' for playoff push - Indianapolis Colts Blog- ESPN

With tilts against the Patriots and Cardinals following their off week, the Colts have to prove they can beat good teams.

Colts playoff odds: AFC playoff picture remains messy

The Colts have a realistic path to the playoffs in the unpredictable AFC.

Hits And Misses: Pass Defense Shines Against Texans | 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

Hits And Misses: Pass Defense Shines Against Texans

Colts Daily Notebook: How Players, Coaches Will Spend NFL's Latest Bye Week In 20 Years

The Colts are one of four teams to have a Week 14 bye this year, which gives them a mid-December chance to refresh before a four-game sprint to finish the season.

Colts Sign QB James Morgan To Practice Squad, Release WR Isaiah McKoy From Practice Squad

Morgan was a 2020 fourth-round pick of the New York Jets.

Colts Notebook: Taylor chasing playoffs, not records | Sports | heraldbulletin.com

Jonathan Taylor is closing in on the Colts' single-season touchdown record and could also eclipse's Edgerrin James' franchise-record rushing season from 21 years ago. But the second-year running back is

Weary Colts finally get a break: 'This bye week is going to be love'

The Colts somehow made it to the bye week fairly healthy, but injured stars like Quenton Nelson, Darius Leonard and DeForest Buckner need the rest.

COLTS MEDIA

Need to know what Q's top speed was here. pic.twitter.com/spEGzhzbTK — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 6, 2021

Make it 10 straight games with a rushing TD.#ProBowlVote x @JayT23 pic.twitter.com/PkWbE9n5eP — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 7, 2021