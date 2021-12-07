Colts fantasy waiver wire: Week 13

Sony Michel, running back, Rams. On 30%> of rosters.

With Darrell Henderson’s status up in the air, Sony Michel got the majority of the touches against the Jaguars and got over a hundred yards and a score. If Henderson still is not ready to go against the Cardinals, then Michel suddenly becomes a top 10 RB. The Cardinals have not been an easy matchup against running backs and it's probable that the game script does not favour Michel as much, but due to volume alone he still deserves consideration.

Russell Gage, wide receiver, Falcons. On 20%> of rosters.

After missing some weeks and not being targeted consistently early on in the season, Gage has been getting some major attention over the past three games. Gage has now received 27 targets over the past 3 games, so given this uptick in volume he is deserving of some consideration with bye weeks and injuries coming up.

Tyler Conklin, tight end, Vikings. On 20%> of rosters.

The quest for finding decent, consistent, tight ends continues, and this week we are going off with Tyler Conklin. The Vikings will be without star receiver Adam Thielen for the next couple of games so that means some targets should go Conklin’s way. Conklin already got 9 targets against the Lions, catching 7 of those for 56 yards. While there is not much scoring upside with Conklin, he has received 6 red-zone targets over the past 2 weeks.

Packers’ D/ST. On 50%> of rosters.

Fresh off a bye week and with 3 of their remaining 5 matchups against favourable opponents, the Packers’ defense is an enticing unit to pick up. While they did struggle against some of the better offenses in the league, like Arizona and Minnesota, they managed to hold their own against the Bears and Lions.

Taysom Hill, quarterback, Saints. On 5%> of rosters.

Despite an injury to his throwing hand, Hill’s upside resides solely on his rushing ability. Against the Cowboys, he amassed 101 yards on the ground and put up over 20 points. The problem with Hill is if Sean Payton decides to bench Hill and roll with Trevor Siemian as the starting quarterback.