Cornerback Kenny Moore II is the Colts’ 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award Nominee

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Tuesday, that standout slot cornerback Kenny Moore II has been named the team’s 2021 ‘Walter Payton Man of the Year Award’ nominee:

Who's cutting onions in here?? @Colts' @KennyKennyMoe3 thought he was just filming a TV interview, but his mom surprised him with news that he was a #WPMOY nominee. pic.twitter.com/mAeriEJUuS — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) December 7, 2021

Via NFL.com:

“The award was first established in 1970 and was renamed after the late Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton in 1999. ‘The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award is the League’s most prestigious honor and these 32 men represent their many teammates who do incredible things in their communities,’ NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. ‘Their unwavering commitment to their hometowns and team communities embodies Walter’s spirit of giving back in a way that makes us all incredibly proud of the work they are doing every day.’ All 32 nominees will receive up to a $40,000 donation in their name to their charity of choice. The winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award will receive a $250,000 donation to the charity of their choice. All donations are courtesy of the NFL Foundation and Nationwide.”

Among his philanthropic endeavors, Moore has launched ‘The Mighty Mason Fund’, volunteered at Riley Children’s Hospital, participated in charitable endeavors for ‘The Tyler Trent Foundation’, is a board member for the ‘A Kid Again Foundation’, has been a key voice of the Colts’ national ‘Kick the Stigma Campaign’, has supported the ‘Chuckstrong’ campaign, and has the ‘Kenny Moore II Reach’ scholarship—as well as participates regularly in Colts ‘Giving Tuesdays’ regarding the team’s weekly community service events.

The Colts are lucky to not only have the star slot cornerback on the field and in their locker room, but off the field as well—as he truly shines as a star there too, embodying the admirable spirit of giving and selflessness:

So thankful to have such great young men representing The Horseshoe. Exemplified by @KennyKennyMoe3 ... https://t.co/Sc2KqkmYqi — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) December 7, 2021

true honor. representing so many people other than myself. Love. — Kenny Moore II (@KennyKennyMoe3) December 7, 2021

Per NFL.com, “[t]he 2021 winner will be revealed during NFL Honors, which airs Thursday, Feb. 10 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC and simulcast on NFL Network.”

While each of the NFL’s 32 teams’ nominees is a ‘winner’ in each’s own right, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning was the last player to ultimately win the award for the franchise back in 2005. We’ll keep our fingers crossed that Kenny can soon change that.