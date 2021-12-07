Colts’ snap counts, Week 13 vs. Texans

Now 7-6 on the season after a 31-0 shutout of the Houston Texans, the Indianapolis Colts head into their bye week in solid position to make a push for the playoffs.

Here’s my in-depth look into Indy’s snap counts and key contributors on each side of the ball.

Offense:

QB Carson Wentz, 100%

LT Eric Fisher, 86%

LG Quenton Nelson, 86%

C Danny Pinter, 100%

RG Mark Glowinski, 86%

RT Braden Smith, 100%

WR Zach Pascal, 93%

WR Michael Pittman Jr., 75%

RB Jonathan Taylor, 76%

TE Jack Doyle, 58%

WR T.Y. Hilton, 44%

TE Mo Alie-Cox, 43%

TE Kylen Granson, 42%

WR Ashton Dulin, 31%

WR Dezmon Patmon, 24%

RB Nyheim Hines, 19%

T Matt Pryor, 15%

G Chris Reed, 14%

QB Sam Ehlinger, 14%

T Will Fries, 14%

RB Deon Jackson, 11%

Key contributors:

Running back Jonathan Taylor had another strong performance Sunday, as he rushed for 143 yards and two touchdowns on an average of 4.5 yards per carry. Taylor also became the first player in NFL history to have a touchdown in ten straight games before his 23rd birthday.

Wide receivers Ashton Dulin and Michael Pittman Jr. had solid days as well. Dulin caught a touchdown pass for a second straight week, and Pittman Jr. had six catches for 77 yards and two rushes for 33 yards.

Defense:

LB Bobby Okereke, 87%

S Khari Willis, 87%

S Andrew Sendejo, 87%

CB Kenny Moore II, 87%

LB Darius Leonard, 87%

CB Rock Ya-Sin, 84%

DT DeForest Buckner, 60%

DE Kwity Paye, 60%

DT Grover Stewart, 67%

CB Xavier Rhodes, 58%

DE Al Quadin-Muhammad, 56%

DT Taylor Stallworth, 54%

DE Dayo Odeyingbo, 42%

CB Isaiah Rodgers, 38%

DE Kemoko Turay, 33%

LB Zaire Franklin, 27%

LB E.J. Speed, 27%

DE Isaac Rochell, 25%

DT Antwaun Woods, 19%

S George Odum, 13%

S Jahleel Addae, 13%

CB T.J. Carrie, 13%

Key contributors:

Cornerback Kenny Moore II had an interception on the Texans’ very first offensive play and then followed that with a forced fumble just a couple of drives later. Both turnovers were key in helping the Colts jump out to an early lead. On Tuesday, Moore II was also named the team’s nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

Both defensive end Kemoko Turay and Al Quadin-Muhammad had two sacks on the day as well, which played a huge part in helping Indy’s defense pitch its first road shutout since 1992.