Colts News: Colts nominate Kenny Moore for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II is the team’s nominee for the NFL’s prestigious Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

From his bond with Mason Garvey to his work fighting mental health stigmas, Kenny Moore became the Colts' selection for Walter Payton Man of the Year.

Assessing The Colts At The Bye | 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

AFC Week 14 Standings: Colts Knocking On Playoffs Door | 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

Colts won't cut bait on kicker Michael Badgley after one miss

Badgley has made 11 of 12 field goals and all 32 extra points since taking over for Rodrigo Blankenship after the Baltimore game.

Behind the scenes of Colts rookie WR Strachan's road trip of a lifetime - WISH-TV | Indianapolis News | Indiana Weather | Indiana Traffic

Wentzday: QB Carson Wentz Continues Accurate Play in Indianapolis Colts Thrashing of Houston Texans - Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More

The numbers weren’t flashy as the Colts pounded the ball on the ground, but Wentz showed off great accuracy and ball placement in Houston.

The Mechanics of Carson Wentz: Week 13 vs Houston Texans - Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More

The Mechanics of Carson Wentz series is back for the regular season, as I am going to dive into every game one by one to break down how Wentz looked mechanically. How did he perform against the Texans? (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)

Film Room: Danny Pinter Shines Against the Texans - Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More

Filling in for starter Ryan Kelly, Danny Pinter had himself a strong game on Sunday.

A Dominant Defensive Performance for the Indianapolis Colts | 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

