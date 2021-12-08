Colts’ Frank Reich No. 4 in EDJ Sports’ Latest Head Coach Rankings

Indianapolis Colts’ head coach Frank Reich has climbed up EDJ Sports’ list of rankings. Reich was previously ranked No. 7 but now finds his way into the top five for the first time this season.

Among those head coaches that rank ahead of Reich are Los Angeles Chargers’ head coach Brandon Staley, Green Bay Packers’ head coach Matt Lafleur and Arizona Cardinals’ head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Reich currently has his team at 7-6 and very much alive in the AFC playoff race after an 0-3 start to the season. Part of what makes Reich a top head coach is his creativity as a play-caller and ability to put his offense in the best position to have sustained success.

The Colts’ offense currently ranks fourth in points scored per game with 28.5, 11th in yards per game with 368.1, 10th in yards per pay with 5.8, eighth in third-down conversion percentage at 42.59 percent and fourth in touchdowns scored per game with 3.4, according to teamrankings.com.

Indy’s offense is also first in rush yards per play with 5.1, second in rushing yards per game with 151.7 and second in rushing touchdowns per game with 1.5, according to the same site.

In other words, Reich has his offense near the top ten in offensive production for a fourth straight season. Remember, too, Reich has had four different starting quarterbacks in each of his seasons as the Colts’ head coach, meaning he has had to alter his play-calling approach to the strength of each quarterback. That’s not easy to do.

Sure, there are times where fans are critical of Reich, as that’s to be expected of every NFL fanbase. But the numbers and consistency over the last four seasons show that the fourth-year head coach is one of the league’s top offensive minds.

With the regular season nearing a close, the Colts’ offense and star players will look to lean on Reich’s creative play-calling as the team tries to make the playoffs for a second season in a row.