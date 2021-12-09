AFC Wild Card Watch: Week 13

Current Standings
5th Los Angeles Chargers 7-5 / 85% chance
6th Cincinnati Bengals 7-5 / 60% chance
7th Buffalo Bills 7-5 / 65% chance
OUT Pittsburgh Steelers 6-5-1 / 40% chance
OUT Indianapolis Colts 7-6 / 45% chance
Los Angeles Chargers
Score this Week: Won 41-22 @Bengals
Well, this one was not expected. Herbert destroyed the Bengals’ secondary through the air while the Chargers’ defense managed to contain Joe Mixon and forced 4 turnovers. What was really fun to watch was that the Chargers jumped to an early 24-0 lead before the Bengals stormed back to put the game at 24-22. The Chargers blew the game away in the final stretch, scoring 17 consecutive points. With this win, the Chargers' chances of making the playoffs increase drastically.
Next Week: vs. Giants
The Giants will be without quarterback Daniel Jones, and while no win is easy in the NFL, I just can’t think of a way the Chargers manage to lose this one.
Cincinnati Bengals
Score this Week: Lost 22-41 vs. Chargers
As mentioned above, the Bengals almost managed to erase a 24 point deficit, before collapsing in the late stages of the game, culminating in a 19 point defeat. With some tough remaining matchups, the Bengals are facing a shaky playoff outlook.
Next Week: vs. 49ers
The Niners are a tough team to figure out, but they certainly are a dangerous opponent with plenty of weapons both on offense and defense. The Bengals desperately need a win here, as a loss against their most beatable opponent remaining would really hurt their chances of making the playoffs.
Buffalo Bills
Score this Week: Lost 10-14 vs. Patriots
The Bills lost an ugly game against the Patriots, where Mac Jones had just 3 pass attempts in hellish conditions. Josh Allen and the Bills offense are not built to play in those conditions, as their running game is not as potent as their passing attack.
Next Week: @Buccaneers
The Bills have two games remaining against very tough opponents (TB, NE) and the other three against very winnable ones (CAR, ATL, NYJ). A 3-2 record in their final 5 games should be enough to get them a playoff spot, but because the Colts have the head-to-head tiebreaker, they might need to get a win against either the Bucs or the Pats.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Score this Week: Won 20-19 vs. Ravens
Big win by the Steelers, who have to be kicking themselves over the tie against the Lions, as a win there would make their playoff picture considerably more attractive. Big Ben had an almost perfect game, and the Steelers pass rush managed to have Lamar Jackson under pressure all day long. T.J. Watt makes this defense a unit to fear and Najee Harris makes the offense much better.
Next Week: @Vikings
The problem with the Steelers is that they have the toughest remaining schedule out of the Wild Card contenders, with an away game against the Vikings being arguably the softest matchup remaining. Minnesota will be without star receiver Adam Thielen, so that is a big plus for the Steelers.
