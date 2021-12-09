Betting Against the Spread Week 14

Every week during the NFL season, I write an article just like this that starts the same way. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-9-WITH-IT.

So far this year, we have successfully bet against the spread every week and have been right over 71% of the time so far, so while I don’t expect to be held responsible for an outcome I have no control over, we have produced good bets each week. Enjoy!

Spreads are from Draftkings

Minnesota QB Kirk Cousins has been consistently a top 10 quarterback by rating in the last four seasons straight and currently still plays for the Vikings. The Pittsburgh Steelers +3 are going to win this game on Thursday Night Football or just lose by a field goal.

For some stupid reason, I’m sure, the Cleveland Browns -2.5 are favored over the Ravens on Sunday. I would love to see the Ravens +2.5 get back on track offensively. This is a good week to do just that with a big Division win. Cleveland has averaged 10 points on offense per game this past 3 weeks.

I think Buffalo QB Josh Allen is young enough to bounce back from that abysmal home loss to the Patriots this past week. I think a loss like that would decimate an older player who expects to play well despite the elements. I’ll take the Bills +3.5 so when they lose by a field goal to Brady and the Bucs, we still win!

Cincinnati QB Joe Burrow is starting to grow on me and I already liked him, so yeah, let’s see the Bengals +1 win their home stand this week. The 49ers have a lot of traveling to do this week and that affects outcomes alone.

I’d love to take the Bears +12.5 on Sunday night and tell you I’m confident they can keep it closer than two touchdowns against the Packers, but I’m probably wrong about that, actually. Aaron Rodgers owns Chicago, haven’t you heard?

I’d take Arizona -2 on Monday Night Football. The Rams have lost 3 of their last four including 3 in a row to start that stretch.