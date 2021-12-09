 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Colts News: Jim Irsay donates $3M to create IU mental health research institute

By Brett Mock
/ new

Jim Irsay donates to Indiana University for mental health research
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay donated $3 million to Indiana University to establish a new mental health research institute.

Colts Mailbag: AFC Playoff Race & Tiebreakers, Bill Belichick, Patriots And Kenny Moore II
With the Colts finally reaching the bye week, fans had questions for this week's mailbag on the AFC Playoff picture, what to expect from Bill Belichick and the Patriots and Kenny Moore II's nomination for the 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

SUBSCRIPTION ONLY

'That's disgusting, man': Inside the gross world of NFL mouthguards – The Athletic
It's a simple but crucial piece of equipment for player safety. It's also a magnet for germs, dirt, blood and even animal excrement.

COLTS MEDIA

More From Stampede Blue

Loading comments...