Colts News: Jim Irsay donates $3M to create IU mental health research institute

Jim Irsay donates to Indiana University for mental health research

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay donated $3 million to Indiana University to establish a new mental health research institute.

Colts Mailbag: AFC Playoff Race & Tiebreakers, Bill Belichick, Patriots And Kenny Moore II

With the Colts finally reaching the bye week, fans had questions for this week's mailbag on the AFC Playoff picture, what to expect from Bill Belichick and the Patriots and Kenny Moore II's nomination for the 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

'That's disgusting, man': Inside the gross world of NFL mouthguards – The Athletic

It's a simple but crucial piece of equipment for player safety. It's also a magnet for germs, dirt, blood and even animal excrement.

Go inside @TYHilton13's road to recovery & @JayT23's rise as the best in the game #HardKnocks In Season with the @Colts | TONIGHT on @HBOMax pic.twitter.com/wd0LvF8afq — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) December 8, 2021

"We're both nightmares in different ways." pic.twitter.com/Sf7ImLWDcW — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 8, 2021

Welcome to the Great Buckner Baking Show. #HardKnocks returns tonight on @hbomax. pic.twitter.com/aU7qBSHtc0 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 8, 2021

Always be there for your friends. pic.twitter.com/U7dmswxPwo — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 8, 2021