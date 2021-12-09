Colts’ stock up/stock down: Week 13

Stock Up

Jonathan Taylor

Even in what looked like an off game (for him), JT dominated to the tune of 143 yards and two touchdowns. Taylor’s longest carry of the game went for 16 yards, but he averaged 4.46 YPC, and he killed the Texans with consistent gains. Taylor is having an OPOY type campaign, and if he continues running like this through the final 4 weeks and the Colts end up making the playoffs, he becomes a candidate for the MVP award.

Kenny Moore

Kenny Moore deserves a Pro Bowl nod at the very least. I might be biased here, but he certainly deserves to be an All-Pro nickel cornerback. The guy is just too good, great in coverage, allowing just 13 receptions on 25 targets over the past four weeks, a playmaker on the ball with four pass breakups and two interceptions, and a big part in the run game.

Mark Glowinski

I have to recognize, I was calling for Reed to take over the starting right guard job from Glowinski and just could not understand the right guard rotation, but Glow has really stepped up his game recently, perhaps from the competition. Over the past 4 games, Glowinski has allowed just 5 pressures on 116 pass-blocking reps.

Darius Leonard/Quenton Nelson’s ankles

Two of the Colts’ most important players were nursing ankle injuries throughout the year, yet managed to play through them. The bye week is the perfect opportunity for Leonard and Nelson to properly heal their ankles and come back at 100% for the key final stretch of the season.

Frank Reich

I really like numbers, and there is one that is just undeniable, after a rough start, the Colts have scored 30+ points in 7 of their last 8 games, and that is in big part because of Frank Reich and the way he has been calling the offense. I still have some things I question about him, but the truth is that with once again having a new starting quarterback, he has managed to put together a more than productive offense.

Stock Down

Zach Pascal

The tough stretch for Pascal continues. Over the past five games, he now has 9 catches on 20 targets, 85 yards, no touchdowns, and a fumble lost. This sort of stretch by Pascal goes to show that the Colts need to invest heavily in the wide receiver position this offseason.

Nyheim Hines

The emergence of Jonathan Taylor as an MVP-level running back has overshadowed Nyheim Hines, as he has not been getting as many touches lately. Over the past four games, Hines has been averaging 4.5 touches, after averaging a little over 7 over the first nine weeks. The special teams' turnovers also do little to help his case to deserve more touches.

Bobby Okereke

While Bobby Okereke has not been playing badly by any means, he just has not been able to take the step expected from him this season after a promising sophomore campaign. Okereke has been solid defending the run, but he is just too much of a liability in the passing game, and opposing quarterbacks are starting to pick on him more and more.