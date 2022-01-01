Report: Colts Activate QB Carson Wentz, CB T.J. Carrie and T Braden Smith From Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Indianapolis Colts have activated three more players from the Reserve/COVID-19 list and made a few other notable roster moves as well.

Quarterback Carson Wentz, right tackle Braden Smith and cornerback T.J. Carrie were activated from the COVID-19 list on Saturday afternoon.

So long as Wentz is cleared Sunday morning, he’ll be the starter against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Ian Rapoport. ‘The expectation is he’ll be cleared tomorrow.’

As we learned earlier in the week, if Wentz is unable to start, it’ll be rookie quarterback Sam Ehlinger making his NFL debut.

Smith is also back, meaning the Colts’ offensive line will at the very least have four of its five starters back for Sunday’s game. Left tackle Eric Fisher is the only starter who is questionable.

Cornerback T.J. Carrie is also back, giving the Colts quality veteran depth behind Xavier Rhodes and Rock Ya-Sin.

Indianapolis also brought up long snapper Kyle Nelson, safety Will Redmond, quarterback Brett Hundley and defensive tackle Chris Williams from the practice squad, according to the team’s report.

After being short-handed against the Arizona Cardinals on Christmas Day, the Colts are getting all of their starters back and would officially clinch a playoff berth with a win over Las Vegas on Sunday.