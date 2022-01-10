Monday Morning Awards: Week 18 @Jaguars

MVP of the Game: Vacant

How am I going to pick an MVP? This was a game the Colts absolutely had to win, against the worst team in the NFL, playing for a playoff spot, and they just proceeded to lay an egg so, so badly. This was the most embarrassing performance I have seen from the Colts in quite some time now. What happened yesterday was just a complete disgrace, and heads should definitely roll for a performance like this.

Dud of the Game (The Grigsy): Entire team/coaching staff

This team was at one point down 26-3 against the Jaguars, before scoring a touchdown in garbage time to help to make the final score look a bit better. Keep in mind this Jaguars team lost to the Patriots 50-10 last week. The Jags have the worst scoring offense in the NFL, have caused the fewest amount of turnovers, and were without their starting two running backs. I mean... The loss yesterday, especially given the context, was just inexcusable.

Best Play of the Game: Vacant

No play is worth mentioning as a positive in this game.

Worst Play of the Game: Entire game

What else is there to say about this one? The Colts offense could not get any sort of momentum. They turned the ball over twice and scored just 3 points through the first 3 and a half quarters. The defense allowed the worst offense in the NFL to march down the field at will and put up one of their highest-scoring outputs this season.

Best Position Group: Vacant

The quarterback played terribly. The running backs were nothing special. The receivers not named Michael Pittman Jr. just failed to show up. The tight ends were nowhere to be found. The offensive line was completely manhandled by the Jaguars. The defensive line could not get any sort of penetration. The linebackers failed to make plays. The secondary was late to literally every single pass attempt. Just utter ineptitude all around.

Unsung Hero: Vacant

How can there be an unsung hero when we don’t even have an MVP award? There was just no one on the Colts yesterday that played according to the matchup. Perhaps the only player that was somewhat good was MPJ, but other than him the Colts just did not show up. They will watch the playoffs from home and deservedly so.

Rookie of the Week: Vacant

Kwity Paye had 5 combined tackles but just failed to make any sort of consistent impact during the game, leaving this award vacant. The Colts did not get any sort of meaningful contributions from their rookie class this season.