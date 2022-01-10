Colts News: Will T.Y. Hilton play again for Indianapolis

Colts lose: Will TY Hilton play again for Indianapolis?

In the aftermath of Sunday’s demoralizing loss, Hilton was asked if he considered he might have been walking off the playing field for the last time.

Colts T.Y. Hilton on retirement: I know what I want to do

Hilton finished with career-lows of 23 catches and 331 yards but was still a key figure in the Colts' offense

Colts lose: Carson Wentz Jim Irsay reaction

Before Sunday’s collapse, which was arguably the most crippling regular-season loss since the Colts called Baltimore home, there was the preceding 23-20 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Colts Miss Playoffs In Embarrassing Fashion | 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

Colts Miss Playoffs In Embarrassing Fashion

Colts end season with disastrous loss in Jacksonville | Sports | heraldbulletin.com

In a must-win game against the team that earned the No. 1 pick in April's NFL Draft, the Colts were a no-show Sunday at Jacksonville, bringing the season to an

Indianapolis Colts in disbelief after season ends with loss to Jacksonville Jaguars -- 'A bad, bad feeling'

The Colts, needing to win one of their last two games of the regular season, saw their playoff hopes dashed Sunday. "It's a bad feeling," QB Carson Wentz said. "Knowing that we were in control in our destiny the last two weeks and didn't get it done."

Wentz heads into long offseason of reflection | Sports | heraldbulletin.com

After committing two crucial turnovers and failing to provide dynamic plays in the passing game consistently, quarterback Carson Wentz enters a long offseason of reflection.

5 Things Learned: Colts Pummeled In Win And Get In Game | 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

5 Things Learned: Colts Pummeled In Win And Get In Game

Colts Eliminated From 2021 NFL Playoffs With Loss To Jaguars That Will 'Hurt For A Long Time'

The Colts' 26-11 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday ended the team's season earlier than anyone envisioned, leaving players and coaches with an intense, radiating feeling of disappointment as they headed back to Indianapolis.

Fewer wins, more questions: Loss sends Colts into an offseason of uncertainty – The Athletic

No one wants to hear the Colts are getting the gang back together when that gang just suffered a mortifying unraveling of its season.

Kravitz: Who's to blame for Colts' choke job? Sit down, this might take awhile – The Athletic

The front office, the head coach, the quarterback and the team's stars all played their part in Indy's epic failure.

From 'team no one wants to face' to embarrassing elimination: Colts blow golden opportunity – The Athletic

Many of the big questions facing the team all season bit Indianapolis in a win-and-in game against the Jaguars.

Colts vs. Jags: What's fate of Carson Wentz, Frank Reich after choke?

Carson Wentz isn't good enough for Colts moving forward, but who is? After choke at Jacksonville cost a playoff spot, owner Jim Irsay has next move.

Insider: 10 quick thoughts on the Colts' loss to the Jaguars

The Colts collapsed in Jacksonville once again in a loss that ended their season. Insider Nate Atkins has 10 quick thoughts on how it happened.

Carson Wentz: Colts face offseason questions at QB for 5th straight season

Frank Reich on the final four games: 'The pass game, we just haven’t been good enough'

Did Carson Wentz do enough this season to be the long-term quarterback for the #Colts?



Frank Reich's answer: "I think he's our quarterback" pic.twitter.com/fkED7laKgd — Dave Griffiths (@DaveG_Sports) January 10, 2022