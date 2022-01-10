Report: Colts Director of College Scouting Morocco Brown Expected to Interview for Bears GM Opening

According to NBC Sports’ Chicago Bears Insider Adam Hoge, Indianapolis Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown is expected to be interviewed for the Chicago Bears general manager opening after Ryan Pace was fired on Monday—and is considered a strong candidate to obtain the now vacant position:

“Brown is expected to be interviewed for the position and is a ‘strong’ candidate, according to league sources,” Hoge writes. “That said, the Bears could focus on hiring a head coach first, which would heavily influence the general manager decision. The team began to do its homework on potential GM candidates last month and Brown was identified as a target. He is said to be interested in the position.” “There are a number of factors that make Brown a logical fit the Bears. For one, he spent seven years as the team’s assistant director of pro personnel from 2001-07, so George McCaskey and Ted Phillips have familiarity with him. Brown has been Colts general manager Chris Ballard’s right-hand man for the last five years in Indianapolis, largely directing the Colts’ drafts, which have been strong. Ballard was a finalist for the Bears’ general manager job in 2015, but the Bears hired Ryan Pace instead. Hiring Brown now could be seen as somewhat of a do-over for that decision.”

Brown joined the Colts in 2017 and just finished his fifth season as the director of college scouting for Indianapolis. He previously worked for the Cleveland Browns as VP of player personnel (2014-15), Washington Football Team as director of player personnel (2008-13), and Chicago Bears as an assistant director of pro personnel (2001-07).

Brown actually received his start in the NFL with the Colts as a scouting intern many years back in 2000. Both Brown and Colts general manager Chris Ballard worked together with the Chicago Bears back in the day, as that’s how both Indy front office executives debuted in full-time football operations scouting roles.

Highly regarded among league circles, Brown should be one of the more highly sought after potential general manager candidates for other NFL teams with new openings. He interviewed for the Atlanta Falcons vacancy last offseason, but did not obtain the position.

Along with Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds, the Colts’ highly touted front office pair should make at least a few rounds of interviews this offseason—although Indianapolis, even after a disappointing finish to the season, would assuredly like to retain both for 2022.