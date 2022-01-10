Along with T.Y. Hilton, Colts Veteran Tight End Jack Doyle Contemplating Potential Retirement

Indianapolis Colts veteran tight end Jack Doyle is contemplating retirement this early offseason (along with T.Y. Hilton), as one of the franchise’s longest active tenured players and after 9 NFL career seasons—all with the Horseshoe (via The Athletic’s Bob Kravitz):

Jack Doyle said he'll take some time and talk to people -- teammates, family, etc -- before deciding on whether to retire. Says the season and the game in general has taken a physical and emotional toll. — Bob Kravitz (@bkravitz) January 10, 2022

Doyle’s current contract is otherwise set for a $6.2M cap hit in 2022, the last year of his 3 year deal he signed in December of 2019—should he continue playing.

The 2x NFL Pro Bowler (2017, 2019) for the Colts has 295 career receptions for 2,729 receiving yards (9.3 ypr. avg.) and 24 touchdown receptions as one of the top tight ends in Indianapolis franchise history.

While never exactly ‘sexy or spectacular’ in playing style, Doyle has been remarkably consistent as a sure-handed security blanket over the middle of the field as a receiver—who has a knack for finding the critical first down sticks.

However, perhaps his greatest value to the Colts as a ‘Jack-of-all trades’ was his versatility as both a receiver and blocker at tight end—the latter where Doyle truly shined for Indianapolis and their oftentimes, dominant power running game featuring Jonathan Taylor in 2021.

Per PFF (subscription), Doyle was their 4th best blocking tight end overall this past year—highlighted by a +75.8 run blocking grade.

Doyle’s been a longtime, reliable staple of the Colts offense’s attack—and will be difficult to potentially replace going forward:

If Doyle retires, replacing him in the offense is not an easy task. Doyle played more than 57 percent of the snaps, he had a huge role in this offense. — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) January 10, 2022

Not to mention, he’s been a veteran leader in the Colts locker room, who arguably plays more for his teammates, with a willingness to do all of the ‘dirty work’ in the trenches—than he does for himself.

However, he’s battled through some injuries in recent years and could be ready to undertake the next chapter in his life, outside professional football—spending more time with family, friends, etc. and pursuing other endeavors.

Colts fans will just have to wait and see on whether the fan favorite hangs up the cleats for good.