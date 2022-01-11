Colts Worked Out Defensive Linemen Breeland Speaks, Xavier Williams on Tuesday

According to NFL Insider Aaron Wilson, the Indianapolis Colts worked out a pair of free agent defensive linemen on Tuesday: defensive end Breeland Speaks and nose tackle Xavier Williams:

Regarding Speaks, the 6’3”, 285 pound defensive end was a former 2018 second round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs (2018-19), but has also spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders (2020), Dallas Cowboys (2020, 2021), New York Giants (2021), and Buffalo Bills (2021) organizations.

During 16 career games (4 starts), he has 24 tackles (15 solo), 3 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and 2 fumble recoveries.

Meanwhile, Williams is a big body in the interior at a listed 6’2”, 309 pounds. Signed as a 2015 undrafted rookie free agent by the Arizona Cardinals (2015-17), Williams later became a member of the Kansas City Chiefs (2018-19), New England Patriots (2020), Cincinnati Bengals (2020), Arizona Cardinals (2021), and Houston Texans franchises (2021).

He has 108 tackles (65 solo), 4 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery during 57 career games (9 starts).

Coincidentally, both Speaks and Williams were Super Bowl Champions with the Kansas City Chiefs organization back in the 2019 season—having since moved onto other NFL stops.

The Colts may be looking at bringing in some additional offseason defensive line depth for additional competition and practice reps on their roster.