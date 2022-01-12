Colts News: DeForest Buckner says knee injury will not require offseason surgery

Colts: DeForest Buckner says knee injury won't require surgery

Buckner could barely walk early last week and played his lowest percentage of snaps, but the injury should get better with rest.

Jim Irsay Wants Changes On The Colts, Could Wentz Be One Of Them? | 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

Jim Irsay Wants Changes On The Colts, Could Wentz Be One Of Them?

Nine Colts Offseason Storylines For 2022 | 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

Nine Colts Offseason Storylines For 2022

Colts sign several NFL vets among 14 players on futures contracts

WR Keke Coutee, T Shon Coleman and S Will Redmond lead a list of Colts who have extensive prior experience in the NFL.

Colts' 2022 NFL Draft Primer: Which Draft Running Backs Fit the Colts? - Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More

The Colts' NFL Draft Primer series continues with the next position group of focus. Which running backs in this class fit the Indianapolis Colts?

Chicago Bears request interviews with Colts' Ed Dodds, Matt Eberflus

Dodds, the Indianapolis assistant general manager, and Eberflus, the team's defensive coordinator, have been frequent targets in the NFL hiring cycle.

Carson Wentz's Colts future: The implications, complications and realities – The Athletic

Indianapolis has found out what frustrated Philadelphia so much about Carson Wentz, but he still might be the best option next season.

Colts wasted offseason on Carson Wentz, Eric Fisher, must do it again

Here comes the Colts' 2022 offseason, starring Bill Murray and Needlenose Ned Ryerson and new faces, we hope, at QB, LT, WR and edge rush.

