Colts Team Owner Jim Irsay Issues Embattled Season-Ending Letter to Fans

Indianapolis Colts team owner Jim Irsay issued an embattled season-ending letter to fans on Wednesday.

He acknowledged the team’s incredibly embarrassing flop to finish the season, but vowed to do everything in his power to bring a contending team again to Indianapolis for next year and years to come:

From his Twitter contest giveaways to his world-class rock ‘n roll guitar collection—to giving back to the community with the organization’s “Kick the Stigma” campaign, the Colts eccentric owner, Irsay, remains one of the best team owners in all of professional sports.

The Colts went from the ‘playoff team that no one wanted to face’ to ‘out of the playoffs entirely’, as the team took a 98% chance to make the playoffs, and squandered it all away, losing each of their next two games (when all they needed was one win)—none more shocking than a blowout season-ending loss to the 2-14 Jacksonville Jaguars during the team’s regular season finale, with their season on the line.

Having immediately met with head coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard following his team’s epic collapse, there’s no doubt that Irsay took his franchise’s late season meltdown very personally, was clearly upset at the outcome, and reiterated to his top football lieutenants that it could never happen again.

He has already stated “changes are needed” this offseason, and while Reich and Ballard appear to be safe in current job security, there could be some other significant turnover elsewhere among the team’s personnel, roster, and coaching staff—none bigger right now than the lingering question at starting quarterback regarding the enigmatic Carson Wentz.

Compared to other often meddling NFL team owners, Irsay has a great track record of letting the football operations staff handle the football moves, paying the checks when requested, and only chiming in when absolutely necessary—refusing to interfere.

That being said, with the franchise facing a critical offseason (and with no 2022 first round pick) and at a potential crossroads, it wouldn’t be surprising if he’s a little more vocal—especially as it relates to pushing the ordinarily prudent Chris Ballard to be a little more active in free agency and trades when it comes to addressing glaring roster needs.