Report: Panthers Interviewed Colts WR Coach Mike Groh for Open Offensive Coordinator Position

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Indianapolis Colts wide receivers coach Mike Groh has interviewed for the Carolina Panthers open offensive coordinator position:

The #Panthers have interviewed #Vikings OC Klint Kubiak and #Colts WRs coach and former #Eagles OC Mike Groh for their vacant OC job, source said. They also have a request out to #Texans QB coach and passing game coordinator Pep Hamilton. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 12, 2022

Groh joined the Colts in 2020 as wide receivers coach, having previously served as the Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator (2018-19) and wide receivers coach (2017), Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach (2016), and Chicago Bears wide receivers coach (2013-15) among his professional football coaching stints.

This past season, he did have one 1,000+ yard wide receiver, as 2nd-year wideout Michael Pittman Jr. had 88 receptions for 1,082 receiving yards and 6 touchdown receptions.

Pittman Jr. was the first Colts wide receiver to eclipse the 1,000 yard mark since T.Y. Hilton in 2018.

However, no other Colts receiver even had 400 receiving yards on the season, as Indianapolis was the only team in the league to accomplish such a feat (which while not through the fault of Groh, isn’t exactly a good thing).

Groh isn’t the only Colts coach to garner interview interest, as defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus is expected to interview with both the Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears.