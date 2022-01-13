Colts Madden-style player ratings — End of Season Recap

The Madden ratings series is back for a 2nd season!!! In this series on Stampede Blue, I’m going to break down each player on a 50-100 Madden-style scale each week to help identify and illustrate which players are the best and most valuable players on the team. Please take note that these are current values and don’t take into account the value or future potential (or regression) of a player. Here is a breakdown of the tiers:

Tiers

95 to 100 — One of the 3 or 4 best players at his position in the NFL

90 to 94 — An elite, top 10 NFL player at his position in the NFL

85 to 89 — A borderline elite player who will make plenty of plays in each game

80 to 84 — An above-average starter

75 to 79 — An average starter

70 to 74 — An average starter who should only be used in small spurts

65 to 69 — A below-average starter and above-average backup

60 to 64 — An average backup

60 or below — A borderline roster player

Quarterbacks

Carson Wentz — 78 (0)

Sam Ehlinger — 64 (0)

Running Backs

Jonathan Taylor — 97 (+13)

Nyheim Hines — 81 (0)

Marlon Mack — 75 (-3)

Deon Jackson — 63 (0)

Wide Receivers

Michael Pittman Jr — 86 (+8)

T.Y. Hilton — 77 (-10)

Zach Pascal — 73 (-4)

Parris Campbell — 71 (-4)

Ashton Dulin — 71 (+4)

Michael Strachan — 67 (-2)

Dezmon Patmon — 64 (0)

Tight Ends

Mo Alie-Cox — 79 (+3)

Jack Doyle — 78 (0)

Kylen Granson — 69 (+2)

Offensive Line

Quenton Nelson — 98 (+2)

Braden Smith — 85 (+2)

Ryan Kelly — 78 (-6)

Mark Glowinski — 76 (-3)

Chris Reed — 75 (+4)

Matt Pryor — 73 (+8)

Eric Fisher — 69 (-8)

Danny Pinter — 69 (+4)

Will Fries — 63 (0)

Julien Davenport — 62 (-7)

Defensive Line

DeForest Buckner — 97 (-1)

Grover Stewart — 88 (+1)

Kwity Paye — 81 (+5)

Kemoko Turay — 72 (-1)

Al-Quadin Muhammed — 72 (-2)

Taylor Stallworth — 71 (+3)

Dayo Odeyingbo — 70 (+1)

Isaac Rochell — 68 (0)

Ben Banogu — 67 (0)

Antwaun Woods — 66 (0)

Tyquan Lewis — 77 (Injured Reserve) (+4)

Linebackers

Darius Leonard — 99 (+2)

Bobby Okereke — 81 (-3)

Zaire Franklin — 73 (+2)

E.J. Speed — 69 (+2)

Matthew Adams — 64 (0)

Jordan Glasgow — 63 (Injured Reserve) (0)

Secondary

Kenny Moore III — 90 (0)

Xavier Rhodes — 77 (-8)

Rock Ya-Sin — 76 (+7)

Khari Willis — 76 (-1)

Isaiah Rodgers — 74 (+8)

George Odum — 73 (+5)

TJ Carrie — 69 (-5)

Andrew Sendejo — 67 (-2)

Josh Jones — 67 (0)

Jahleel Addae — 65 (0)

Julian Blackmon — 79 (Injured Reserve) (+1)

Special Teams

Rigoberto Sanchez — 85 (+3)

Luke Rhodes — 80 (+2)

Michael Badgley — 77 (+5)

Rodrigo Blankenship — 79 (Injured Reserve) (-1)

Biggest Risers

Jonathan Taylor (13 Point Gain)

Taylor played like an MVP this season and was the driving force of the Colts offense.

Michael Pittman Jr (8 Point Gain)

Pittman took a massive step forward this season and proved that he could eventually become a star in this league.

Matt Pryor (8 Point Gain)

Pryor showed great flashes as a starter and could become a full-time left tackle for the Colts in 2022.

Biggest Fallers

TY Hilton (10 Point Drop)

Hilton clearly isn’t the same player he used to be and his impact on the field has completely diminished.

Xavier Rhodes (8 Point Drop)

Rhodes, exactly like Hilton, clearly isn’t the same player he used to be and his impact on the field has completely diminished.

Eric Fisher (8 Point Drop)

Fisher’s achilles clearly hindered him throughout the course of the season and he was an abysmal left tackle for the Colts in 2021.