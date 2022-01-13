Report: Panthers To Interview Colts’ Running Backs Coach Scottie Montgomery for Vacant OC Position

The Carolina Panthers plan to interview Indianapolis Colts’ running backs coach Scottie Montgomery for their vacant offensive coordinator position, according to Albert Breer, a Senior NFL Reporter.

Before becoming the Colts’ running backs coach, Montgomery spent time as Maryland’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2019-2020 and has multiple years of coaching experience in the NFL as well.

Montgomery took over as Indy’s running backs coach after Tom Rathman retired at the end of the 2020 season. Under Montgomery, second-year running back Jonathan Taylor had a historical season in 2021. Taylor broke Edgerrin James’ single-season rushing record, led the NFL in rushing yards with 1,811 and had 20 total touchdowns as well.

Additionally, Montgomery isn’t the only Colts’ coach to garner interest amongst other teams in the league. The Panthers also put in a request to interview wide receivers coach Mike Groh for their offensive coordinator position, and the Chicago Bears plan to interview defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus for their open head coach position.

Even other executives, including Director of College Scouting Morocco Brown and assistant general manager Ed Dodds have gained interest from a few different NFL teams for their vacant general manager positions.

With several teams in need of head coaches and general managers, other highly-respected Colts’ position coaches and personnel members may be in consideration for open positions this offseason.