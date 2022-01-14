Colts News: Colts GM Chris Ballard offers full support of Frank Reich, ‘We’re lucky to have him’

Colts GM Chris Ballard backs Frank Reich: 'He's a good head coach'

“He’s a leader, he has a plan, he’s flexible, he’s aggressive but also knows when to dial it back," Ballard said.

Colts want Quenton Nelson to sign a long-term contract

The All-Pro guard, only 25, is headed into the fifth and final year of his rookie contract, which will pay him $13.754 million next season.

Chris Ballard Notebook: GM Holds Season-Ending Press Conference | 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

Questions linger around Wentz as Colts assess late-season collapse | Sports | kokomotribune.com

Chris Ballard made a few things abundantly clear during his year-end news conference Thursday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.

Chris Ballard on Carson Wentz: Colts will explore QB position

Colts general manager Chris Ballard would not commit to Carson Wentz returning as Indianapolis' quarterback in 2022.

Colts won't use COVID-19 effects as excuse for late collapse

"I think it’s a possibility, maybe, but every team is dealing with it," general manager Chris Ballard said. "Everybody is dealing with it."

Colts don't face 'major' injuries, although Rock Ya-Sin needs surgery

Indianapolis is dealing with the season-ending injuries to Julian Blackmon and Tyquan Lewis, but Quenton Nelson and Darius Leonard are fine now.

Colts will hold full offseason workouts in 2022 after shortening 2021

Faced with boycotts of voluntary workouts by the players from around the NFL, the Colts shortened their offseason program to two weeks in 2021.

Colts: 5 things GM Chris Ballard said about quarterback Carson Wentz

Colts general manager Chris Ballard, like coach Frank Reich, did not commit to Carson Wentz as the Colts' starter in 2022.

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Nominated For 2021 FedEx Ground Player of the Year

Taylor led the NFL in rushing with 1,811 yards and had 20 total touchdowns.

What Options Do The Colts Have to Replace Carson Wentz? - Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More

After a disastrous final month of the season, the Indianapolis Colts could potentially move on from quarterback Carson Wentz this offseason. What are some options if they decide to move on?

Ballard focused — not surprisingly — on Wentz's struggles and the team's collapse the final two weeks that saw them miss the playoffs.

Colts GM Chris Ballard didn't put all of the blame on Carson Wentz, but he made his frustrations clear. What does it mean for 2022?

GM Chris Ballard takes aim at media, Carson Wentz, Eric Fisher and anti-vax Colts whose positive tests gutted the team. But he's maddest at himself.

Carson Wentz has a year left on his contract, but the Colts aren't committing to it publicly. All signs indicate a split is very possible.