Colts’ Running Back Jonathan Taylor One of Five Unanimous First-Team All-Pro Selections for 2021

A historical season for Indianapolis Colts’ running back Jonathan Taylor has earned him his first-ever, First-Team All-Pro selection. Taylor, linebacker Darius Leonard and long-snapper Luke Rhodes are the three Colts players to earn First-Team All-Pro honors for the 2021 season.

Taylor joins Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt, Rams defensive end Aaron Donald and Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams as one of only five players to be unanimously selected by all 50 members of the Associated Press team.

In just his second season, Taylor led the league in rushing yards with 1,811, rushing touchdowns with 18 and tied Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler for the most scrimmage touchdowns with 20. Additionally, Taylor became the first Colts running back to be awarded First-Team All-Pro honors since Edgerrin James in 1999.

Taylor also set a franchise record in Week 17 for most rushing yards by a Colts running back, surpassing both Eric Dickerson, who was second in franchise history with 1,659 yards in 1988 and James, who at the time held the record with 1,709 yards in 2000.

This past season saw Taylor set the record for most touchdowns scored by a Colts player when the star back scored five touchdowns (four rushing, one receiving) in a 41-15 rout of the Buffalo Bills in Week 11.

It was these kinds of performances which also helped Taylor earn his first Pro Bowl selection.

Taylor’s teammates, coaches and many players around the NFL took notice of how unique of a person and player he is, and have spoken highly about the second-year superstar.

“The guy is special, man,” said GM Chris Ballard of Taylor. “The guy’s tremendous, and I don’t think we’ve seen the best of him.”

Even after becoming a household name around the NFL, setting franchise and league records and earning various awards this season, Taylor remains humble and grateful to those that helped him get this far.

“No matter how far you come along, no matter where you get in life and how successful you may be, always understand where your roots are and understand that those are the people who supported you since you’ve been little,” Taylor said. “I know where I came from; I know back home that’s what made me who I am today.”