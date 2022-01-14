Ready for Takeoff: Colts team owner Jim Irsay delivers fiery new message on collapse: ‘It’s unacceptable and will not stand’

Following his embattled letter to fans, Indianapolis Colts team owner Jim Irsay issued another fiery message regarding his team’s late season collapse—this time via his personal Twitter account, just as he was ready for takeoff ahead of the weekend via his private jet:

Perhaps most dramatically in his latest Colts communication, Irsay delivered this message through fire and brimstone:

“I promise you one thing, anyone walking into the 56th street complex will be walking in with all chips in, period,” Irsay emphasized. “You don’t want to put all of your chips on the table for winning and excellence, then don’t walk into the building.”

Make no mistake about it, Irsay took his team’s epic meltdown personally, and he’s clearly angry and upset about the situation—as the franchise shockingly squandered a playoff spot (and to add insult to injury, doesn’t even have a 2022 first round pick to show for it, with continued questions at starting quarterback regarding the viability of Carson Wentz).

Irsay already had a “good, supporting, and demanding,” conversation—and I’m guessing, it was predominantly ‘demanding’ of those adjectives, with his head coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard immediately after his team choked its season away this past Sunday. He’s already reportedly stated this early offseason, “Changes are needed.”

Per longtime Colts writer Mike Chappell of FOX59/CBS4, who recently had a private conversation with Irsay following his team’s catastrophic loss—the majority of it off-the-record, “It was 45 minutes, and I tell you, I could use like 3 minutes of it” (via The Ride with JMV).

That leads anyone to reasonably believe that Irsay was still steaming mad—and rightfully so, as such a conversation presumably wasn’t filled with pleasantries and warm, touchy, feel-good thoughts.

Right now, directly from the boss, everyone in the Colts organization is effectively on notice from the front office, coaching staff, to the quarterback, and to the remainder of the roster, this will neither stand nor will it ever happen again.

The late season results were clearly unacceptable.

So you’re either all in or show yourself the door.