Colts’ Defensive End Kwity Paye Earns Spot on PFFs All-Rookie Team

Indianapolis Colts’ first-round pick Kwity Paye has been named to PFFs All-Rookie team for the 2021 season.

The article by Ben Linsey, which can be found here, highlights some of the reasons Paye was selected to the team.

Linsey writes, in part, “That athleticism flashed in some high-quality pass-rush wins that led to Paye leading all rookie edge defenders with a 71.3 pass-rushing grade. The sack numbers (4.0 sacks) weren’t quite there, but those should come if he continues to win his pass-rushing reps at the same rate he did in 2020.”

Paye increasingly got better as the season progressed, accumulating four sacks, 32 combined tackles (20 solo) and a forced fumble in 15 starts.

The former Michigan star was an excellent run defender for Indy all season and became more of an effective pass rusher with his continued reps. Paye’s ability to muddy the pocket of an opposing quarterback is where he really flashed — like in the games against the San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills and Arizona Cardinals, all of which resulted in big-time road victories for the Colts this season.

Paye’s progression is certainly encouraging for the Colts, as they have high hopes that their 2021 first-round pick can continue to improve and become a consistent, elite presence as an edge rusher in the seasons to come.