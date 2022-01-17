Report: Raiders Expected to Interview Colts Assistant GM Ed Dodds for Vacant GM Position

The Las Vegas Raiders have put in a request to interview Indianapolis Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds for their general manager position, according to Ian Rapoport.

Expect the #Raiders to put in a request for #Colts executive Ed Dodds, as well. https://t.co/wdn7rOAPiN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 17, 2022

Rapoport also reports that the Raiders plan on moving on from current general manager Mike Mayock — which would make sense given the request put in for Dodds.

#Raiders GM Mike Mayock was informed that he won’t be retained, source said. Jon Gruden resigned in October, Mayock now out in January. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 17, 2022

Dodds has been with the Colts since 2017 and was hired as the team’s Vice President of Player Personnel before being promoted to assistant GM in 2018. Since being promoted, Dodds has been Chris Ballard’s right-hand man, and the pair have worked together to construct what many believe to be one of the league’s top-tier rosters in Indianapolis. Before becoming a members of the Colts’ staff, Dodds spent ten years with the Seattle Seahawks as a personnel executive and a national scout.

Dodds also recently interviewed with the Chicago Bears for their vacant general manager role, so it’s no surprise that he’s garnered more attention from other teams around the league.

Additionally, wide receivers coach Mike Groh, Director of College Scouting Morocco Brown and defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus have also been candidates for various other positions for teams around the league, including the Bears and Carolina Panthers.

Dodds’ resume is more than worthy of landing a general manager role for another team. With eight teams now looking to fill that position, Dodds may finally get his opportunity.