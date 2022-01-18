Colts News: Jim Irsay wants the Colts to have ‘all chips in’, does that bode well for Carson Wentz?

Jim Irsay Wants The Colts To Have "All Chips In", Does That Bode Well For Carson Wentz? | 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

Jim Irsay Wants The Colts To Have “All Chips In”, Does That Bode Well For Carson Wentz?

Indianapolis Colts Offseason Needs: The Search Begins - Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More

After a disappointing end to their season, what do the Indianapolis Colts need to do to their roster in order to reach their goals?

Colts' 2022 NFL Draft Primer: Tight End - Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More

The Colts' NFL Draft Primer series continues with the next position group of focus. Which tight ends in this class fit the Indianapolis Colts?

Bears interview Colts' assistant GM Ed Dodds, defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus

The Bears on Monday interviewed Ed Dodds for their general manager position and Matt Eberflus for their head-coaching job.

SUBSCRIPTION ONLY

Can the Colts finally fix their pass rush this offseason? – The Athletic

Rookies Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo showed promise, but getting to the QB was once again the Indy defense's biggest shortcoming.