Report: Colts’ DC Matt Eberflus To Receive Second Interview for Jaguars Head Coach Position

Indianapolis Colts’ defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus will receive a second interview from the Jacksonville Jaguars for their vacant head coach position, according to Tom Pelissero, a reporter for NFL Network.

The #Jaguars will conduct a second interview Thursday with #Colts DC Matt Eberflus, source said. The first known finalist for the head coaching job in Jacksonville. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 18, 2022

Eberflus, as Pelissero reports, is the “first known” finalist for the Jaguars’ head coach position

According to Albert Breer, Jaguars owner Shad Khan will be present for Eberflus’ second interview.

Before becoming Indy’s defensive coordinator, Eberflus was the Cleveland Browns linebackers coach from 2009-2010 and the Dallas Cowboys linebackers coach/defensive passing game coordinator from 2011-2017.

This past season, the Colts’ defense forced 33 turnovers, ranking only second to the Dallas Cowboys, who forced 34. Indy’s defense also ranked second in the NFL in total rushing yards allowed in 2020 and has been amongst the NFL’s best in that category, as well as takeaways under Eberflus through his four years with the team.

Jaguars will conduct the second interview in Indianapolis, with owner Shad Khan making the short trip over from his home in Illinois. Eberflus’ defenses have been Top 10 in takeaways and against the run all four of his years with the Colts. https://t.co/SwpiQkIHn5 — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 18, 2022

Eberflus has received interest from other teams like the Chicago Bears for the same position. But Jacksonville appears to have significant interest in the fourth-year Indy defensive coordinator and could offer him the job since they’ll be interviewing him a second time.