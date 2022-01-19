Report: Colts’ DC Matt Eberflus to Receive Second Interview for Bears Head Coach Position

Indianapolis Colts’ defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus will receive a second interview for the Chicago Bears’ head coach vacancy, according to Tom Pelissero, a reporter for NFL Network.

The #Bears are scheduling a second interview with #Colts DC Matt Eberflus next week, per source.



So Eberflus is now a finalist for two jobs: Jacksonville and Chicago. His Indy defense has been top-10 in many categories the past four years. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 19, 2022

According to Ian Rapoport, the interview will take place on Monday.

This interview is expected to happen Monday. A finalist in two places. https://t.co/kWUWTwLRcF — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 19, 2022

Both the Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars have now requested a second interview with Indy’s defensive coordinator, making Eberflus a likely finalist for both team’s vacancies.

Under Eberflus, the Colts’ defense forced 33 turnovers this past season, ranking only second to the Dallas Cowboys (34).

If Eberflus is hired by either the Bears or Jaguars, it’ll be interesting to see what the Colts do to fill his spot.

Perhaps Indy looks at promoting someone else on their defensive staff — just as they did with offensive coordinator Marcus Brady when Nick Sirianni was hired as the Philadelphia Eagles head coach.

If they choose to look elsewhere, there are plenty of quality candidates available, like Vic Fangio and Brain Flores. Both Flores and Fangio have proven themselves to be top-tier defensive coordinators in their respected NFL careers.

Eberflus has expressed his desire to be a head coach in the NFL and now could have an opportunity to choose from two different teams that appear extremely interested.