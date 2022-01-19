Report: Colts Assistant GM Ed Dodds Withdraws as Candidate for Bears GM Opening

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Indianapolis Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds has withdrawn his name as a candidate for the Chicago Bears current general manager opening:

#Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds informed the #Bears he’s withdrawing his name from their GM search, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 19, 2022

Dodds had just interviewed for the Bears vacancy on Monday, but apparently saw or heard enough where he felt like it would not be an ideal pairing—or at least was not worth leaving his comfortable situation in Indianapolis.

It’s obviously encouraging news for the Colts—although Dodds may not be done interviewing entirely this early offseason (as he reportedly has an expected interview with the Las Vegas Raiders). Since his arrival in 2017, he’s served as general manager Chris Ballard’s ‘right hand man’ in personnel decisions and has been instrumental in the Colts’ recent scouting success.

Prior to being hired by the Colts, Dodds previously served as the Seattle Seahawks Senior Executive Personnel Director (2015-2017) and as a longtime national scout.

As far as what’s been reported, Colts director of college scouting, Morocco Brown, is still in the running for the Bears’ general manager vacancy—having interviewed on Tuesday.