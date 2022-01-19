Colts RBs Coach Scottie Montgomery Emerging as Finalist for Panthers OC Job—After Second Interview

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Carolina Panthers conducted a second interview with Indianapolis Colts running backs coach Scottie Montgomery on Wednesday for their open offensive coordinator position.

This time in person, after previously conducting a virtual interview with him:

The #Panthers spent today interviewing #Colts RBs coach Scottie Montgomery again for their vacant OC job, source said. They initially spoke to him virtually, today was in person. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 19, 2022

Montgomery just finished his first season as Colts running backs coach, having helped coach the league’s ‘triple crown’ king Jonathan Taylor, who as a bona fide NFL MVP candidate, led the league in carries (332), rushing yards (1,811 rushing yards), and rushing touchdowns (18)—while also averaging the 8th highest yards per carry average (5.5 ypc. avg.) despite a heavy, heavy workload.

Taylor unsurprisingly earned NFL First-Team All-Pro honors after his breakout 2021 campaign.

Regarding Montgomery:

Montgomery has previously served as Maryland’s offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach (2019-20), East Carolina’s head coach (2016-18), Duke’s associate head coach/offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach (2014-15), Duke’s associate head coach/offensive coordinator/passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach (2013), Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers coach (2010-12) under current head coach Mike Tomlin, and Duke’s wide receivers coach (2006-09) respectively. The 43 year old coach previously played as an undrafted free agent out of Duke (2000) three seasons for the Denver Broncos (2000-02), having also spent time with the Carolina Panthers (2000), Oakland Raiders (2003), and AFL’s Georgia Force (2005) professionally.

With Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus also a finalist for the Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars head coaching vacancies, it appears there could be significant turnover in Indianapolis’ coaching staff this early offseason.