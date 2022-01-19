Betting Against the Odds: Divisional Round

Whenever I write an article about gambling, I always start them out the same way. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-9-WITH-IT.

Frankly, I’d be willing to break one of my rules this week while obeying another. It’s weird. My rules go something like this.

Rule 1. Do not bet against Aaron Rodgers.

Rule 2. Do not bet against Tom Brady.

Rule 3. Do not bet against Bill Belichick.

Rule 4. Do not bet against Nick Saban.

To open us up Saturday, I believe in Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals +3.5 because I think very little of the Titans as does the rest of the English speaking world. Dawww, Burrow and the Bengals.

I think the Green Bay Packers -6 are a lock for the NFC Championship and possibly a Super Bowl appearance this year and thus I would not break my Rule 1 this week. I even think they’re 7 points better than the 49ers.

I would, however, be willing to bet the Los Angeles Rams +3 on the road against the Bucs and Tom Brady this week, breaking my Rule 2. The Rams just have stars all over the place and Brady has to lose at some point, right? Right?

I am absolutely willing to get thrashed here in that I also think the Bills +2.5 and Josh Allen are red hot on offense. When two good offenses meet, it comes down to what happens if they hit your quarterback. Josh Allen can weather the storm and I think if the Bills can get to Patrick Mahomes, he struggles. That’s it. There’s not a lot of science behind this pick. They’re arguably 2a-2b in the NFL right now. Rams and Packers are 1a-1b IMHO.

Anyway, here’s a new episode of The Coltist. This is episode 18 and as a result, we spend an awful lot of time talking about the quarterback position. I hope you’ll like it.