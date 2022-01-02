Colts News: Hilton not focused on future, yet

Colts Notebook: Hilton not focused on future, yet | Sports | kokomotribune.com

T.Y. Hilton could play at Lucas Oil Stadium for the final time on Sunday. But the veteran WR's focus is only on beating the Raiders and earning a playoff berth.

Raiders at Colts: What to watch for Sunday

Areas of interest in the Indianapolis Colts’ meeting with the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium:

Colts wide receiver Dezmon Patmon waited a long time to make his play

Dezmon Patmon has made just two career catches, but he made an enormous touchdown grab to beat Arizona.

Colts: Danny Pinter continuously steps up in Ryan Kelly's absence

Pinter, the former Ball State tackle, led an offensive line that averaged 196.7 rushing yards per game and gave up just four sacks in three starts.

Will Carson Wentz play? QB's status for Raiders game uncertain

Uncertainty still hovers over the Indianapolis Colts as they prepare for a win-and-in-the-playoff meeting with the Las Vegas Raiders, but it’s being tempered with a touch of optimism.

Carson Wentz may play in Colts game Sunday after COVID-19

As expected, the Indianapolis Colts have activated quarterback Carson Wentz off the COVID-19 list Saturday.

Colts QB Carson Wentz, RT Braden Smith activated from COVID-19 list

Carson Wentz and Braden Smith are back from their COVID-19 absence and ready to start against the Raiders, so long as they are symptom-free.

Colts Activate Carson Wentz, Braden Smith From Reserve/COVID-19 List Ahead Of Week 17 Game vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The Colts activated cornerback T.J. Carrie, right tackle Braden Smith and quarterback Carson Wentz from the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday.

Colts Rule Out S Andrew Sendejo For Week 17 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Jack Doyle and Eric Fisher left the Colts' Week 16 win over the Arizona Cardinals with injuries and did not practice on Wednesday and Thursday this week.

COLTS MEDIA